Safer summer nights: Plenty of activities to keep Camelon area youngsters occupied over coming weeks
The Safer Streets Youth Action Project is launching soon aiming to engage young people across Camelon, Bantaskin and Tamfourhill and make the streets safer for everyone over the summer nights.
The new project will build upon the ongoing success of the local community safety work of the Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill initiative and will support and
connect with the weekly Twilight Sports programme which operates on Friday nights at different public parks in Camelon and Tamfourhill, as well as engage with young
people at other appropriate times and locations throughout these neighbourhoods.
This new programme of youth engagement, empowerment and action, which will be managed by Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Organisation, has been funded
until spring 2026 by the National Lottery Community Fund Young Start Programme, along with a grant awarded from the Falkirk Community Schools Fund.
Youth work staff will be deployed to develop and support these new programmes of youth led activities in partnership with other local groups and organisations, along
with statutory services like Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
John Hosie, development worker, said: “This new project will have a significant impact upon the local community – facilitating new opportunities for young people that
will improve their health and mental well being and encourage their participation and involvement with the wider community.
"This will be a young person led-project that will invest in their aspirations and abilities and involve them with the development of the wider community. Partnership is a
key theme, and the intention is to work closely with existing local groups and other organisations so we can support and develop a programme of activities which are
embedded in the wider priorities of the local community.
"The Youth Action Project has evolved through the local community safety strategy, and this is reflected in the establishment of existing activities like the Friday night
Twilight Sports Programme.
"This approach will be fundamental to working with young people as we support them to establish other relevant community projects and activities that are empowering,
enhance learning through national award schemes and all contributing to improved community safety."
For more information e-mail [email protected] or call 07391524528.