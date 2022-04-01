Safer Streets roadshow comes to Camelon
People will be able to voice their concerns and get advice about anti-social behaviour and other matters when the Safer Streets roadshow rolls into Camelon next week.
The roadshow will pull up in Camelon Juniors FC car park, in Fairlie Street, from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, April 7 before moving to the car park of Camelon Education Centre, in Abercrombie Street from 4pm to 8pm.
The event follows a successful pilot project which took place last October and will involve various representatives from Falkirk Council services, local voluntary
organisations, community groups and other statutory agencies like the Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Organiser John Hosie, Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: “This provides local people with a one stop shop to ask questions, bring
concerns or problems, or suggest new ideas and community initiatives to all of the main local agencies and services in one place at one time."
