Safer Streets roadshow comes to Camelon

The roadshow will pull up in Camelon Juniors FC car park, in Fairlie Street, from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, April 7 before moving to the car park of Camelon Education Centre, in Abercrombie Street from 4pm to 8pm.

The event follows a successful pilot project which took place last October and will involve various representatives from Falkirk Council services, local voluntary

organisations, community groups and other statutory agencies like the Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last roadshow was a great success

Organiser John Hosie, Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill community safety engager, said: “This provides local people with a one stop shop to ask questions, bring

concerns or problems, or suggest new ideas and community initiatives to all of the main local agencies and services in one place at one time."

Visit the website for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.