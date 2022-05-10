Safehaven: Falkirk evening natter cafe will provide support for those in need

The Safehaven Evening Natter Chatter Cafe takes place in Falkirk’s Trinity Church this Friday, May 13, from 7.30pm to 11pm.

There will be a similar event on Friday, June 3.

However, if it proves successful and more volunteers can be found, then the Friday night could become a regular diary date and the cafe could even be extended to also operate on a Monday evening.

Preparing for the next Safehaven event are, left to right, Richard McLennan, Safebase Scotland chairman; Angela Smith, Safebase volunteer and PC Andrej Jovanov.

Richard McLennan, Safebase Scotland chairman, is one of those behind the pilot project and this is the charity’s latest venture to provide support to those in need at time of crisis.

It provides drop in spaces across the country to support those who need them, while working in partnership with health and emergency services, and local councils.

Richard said: “We’ve previously held the cafes during the day in Bainsford but after an approach from FDAMH (Falkirk's Mental Health Association) who were keen for us to run some sort of night-time activity we decided to trial the idea of the evening cafe.

"They said there was a gap in the market after GP’s surgeries had finished for the day and people with mental health issues were looking for some sort of support in the evenings.

"We thought Friday evening would be a good time as for some people the weekend looms ahead of them. Now they will have somewhere they can go for half an hour or an hour, chat to someone and enjoy a cup of coffee.”

Richard said that while the volunteers are an eclectic mix from all sectors of the community, some were student nurses, nurses or people who had experienced mental health issues themselves.

However, he said like many third sector organisations they were in desperate need of more people to get involved.

He added: “During lockdown we had so many volunteers, but now people once again have other commitments. We are always keen to welcome new volunteers for our projects and happy to chat to anyone interested.”