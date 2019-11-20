SafeBase volunteers looking after people in Falkirk town centre

Crowds in Falkirk town centre on Sunday for the Christmas lights switch on were probably unaware of a group of people helping to keep them safe.

For the last ten years SafeBase and its volunteers have been going out during events and holiday periods to provide anything from directions to first aid, mental health support and sometimes help with missing persons cases.

It started with the taxi marshalls working in Lower Newmarket Street needing some help managing the number of people, after a while they managed to get some funding from the Scottish Government to start up a pilot of SafeBase.

Council leader, Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The SafeBase is an integral part of Falkirk Safer Streets initiative which has been running for ten years and supported by blue light and voluntary sector partners.

“It has been a lifeline for many over the years, keeping people safe when they get split up from friends and enabling them to get home safely, also dealing with minor injuries and supporting those who may be feeling low of many just over indulged.”

When there were crowds in the High Street for the summer’s Battle of Falkirk Commemorations they were called on to return a purse to a grateful woman and help stop a gazebo from blowing away.

However, at the recent Halloween weekend things were a bit ‘livelier’

They had just started an evening shift when there were reports of a woman being hit by a car.

The volunteers priority was to find the woman, assess her and if they can treat here without an ambulance being called they will.

SafeBase aim to take some of the strain off the ambulance service and give the police somewhere to direct vulnerable people.

Chief inspector Chris Stewart, Falkirk’s area commander, said: “SafeBase really helps reduce the demand on front line officers, meaning when vulnerable people need help, it provides a means to get them quick care. They are a valuable resource.”

On this occasion the woman hadn’t been hit by a car but had fallen over the kerb and hit her head.

Volunteers found her and she was eventually sent away in an ambulance with a serious head injury.

But without the team she may have been lying for longer before being found.