Saddle up for the Denny & Dunipace Hometown Hoedown Gala Day

A gala day committee are hoping everyone gallops along to their event at the end of the month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a change from the usual, the people of Denny and Dunipace are invited to join in Hometown Hoedown Gala Day on Saturday, May 31.

The cowboy-themed event is being billed as a “rootin’ tootin’ good time” for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As usual, the parade will leave from Denny Town House at 11am and head to the Gala Park where all the fun will get underway from 11.45am – and there’s certainly lots of offer.

Last year's parade ... this year's event will have a western them. Pic: Alan Murray

Compere for the afternoon will be singer Dionne Hickey with JDK Dance School getting the entertainment underway.

Throughout the afternoon there will be line dancing, live country music from Lauren Kyle, farmyard animals, fair rides, a dog show, inflatables and lots more family friendly fun.

Organised by Denny & Dunipace Community Gala Day team, a spokesperson said: “There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Cowboy or Cowgirl so dust off those hats and shine those boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bring your best western spirit and join us for a day of music, laughter and community fun. Don’t miss the Hoedown of the year.”

They added that it is all being made possible thanks to the funding support from Denny & District Community Fund administered by Foundation Scotland who have supported this event since 2014, as well as the sponsors and donators.

Once again they will be handing out Inspirational Youth Awards to youngsters nominated by their schools for all their efforts in the community.