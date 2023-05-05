News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
55 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
4 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
8 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

RVS volunteers organise coronation event at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Coronation celebrations were given the royal seal of approval in Larbert earlier today.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:25 BST

Royal Voluntary Service volunteers and manager, Kirstie Inglis, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital organised the event in the cafe area to mark tomorrow’s coronation of King Charles III.

Kirstie said: “We have been celebrating the coronation with all our wonderful volunteers, staff, patients and visitors alike. It’s also been a fundraising day as Queen Camilla is our new patron at the RVS.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a raffle with George McCallum the lucky winner of the coronation hamper.

Coronation fever at FVRH, left to right: George McCallum; Lorraine McLaren, staff; Carol Arbuckle, staff; Margaret McDonald, OT ward 4/5; Stephen McNulty, volunteer; Kirstie Inglis, service manager RVS; Loretta Parker, volunteer, and Margaret Erskine, volunteer.Coronation fever at FVRH, left to right: George McCallum; Lorraine McLaren, staff; Carol Arbuckle, staff; Margaret McDonald, OT ward 4/5; Stephen McNulty, volunteer; Kirstie Inglis, service manager RVS; Loretta Parker, volunteer, and Margaret Erskine, volunteer.
Coronation fever at FVRH, left to right: George McCallum; Lorraine McLaren, staff; Carol Arbuckle, staff; Margaret McDonald, OT ward 4/5; Stephen McNulty, volunteer; Kirstie Inglis, service manager RVS; Loretta Parker, volunteer, and Margaret Erskine, volunteer.
Most Popular

And one of those enjoying the celebrations was Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered with the charity for 37 years, first at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and now at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

For over 80 years, WVS, WRVS and today as the Royal Voluntary Service, the organisation has inspired around two million women and men to give their time to help others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
George McCallum's raffle win is given the royal seal of approval as Kirstie Inglis, RVS service manager, hands over his prizeGeorge McCallum's raffle win is given the royal seal of approval as Kirstie Inglis, RVS service manager, hands over his prize
George McCallum's raffle win is given the royal seal of approval as Kirstie Inglis, RVS service manager, hands over his prize
Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered for 37 years with the RVS first at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and now at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered for 37 years with the RVS first at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and now at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered for 37 years with the RVS first at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and now at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
Related topics:LarbertForth Valley Royal HospitalCharles IIIRoyal Voluntary Service