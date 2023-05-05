RVS volunteers organise coronation event at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Royal Voluntary Service volunteers and manager, Kirstie Inglis, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital organised the event in the cafe area to mark tomorrow’s coronation of King Charles III.

Kirstie said: “We have been celebrating the coronation with all our wonderful volunteers, staff, patients and visitors alike. It’s also been a fundraising day as Queen Camilla is our new patron at the RVS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a raffle with George McCallum the lucky winner of the coronation hamper.

Coronation fever at FVRH, left to right: George McCallum; Lorraine McLaren, staff; Carol Arbuckle, staff; Margaret McDonald, OT ward 4/5; Stephen McNulty, volunteer; Kirstie Inglis, service manager RVS; Loretta Parker, volunteer, and Margaret Erskine, volunteer.

And one of those enjoying the celebrations was Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered with the charity for 37 years, first at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and now at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

For over 80 years, WVS, WRVS and today as the Royal Voluntary Service, the organisation has inspired around two million women and men to give their time to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George McCallum's raffle win is given the royal seal of approval as Kirstie Inglis, RVS service manager, hands over his prize