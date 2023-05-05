RVS volunteers organise coronation event at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Coronation celebrations were given the royal seal of approval in Larbert earlier today.
Royal Voluntary Service volunteers and manager, Kirstie Inglis, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital organised the event in the cafe area to mark tomorrow’s coronation of King Charles III.
Kirstie said: “We have been celebrating the coronation with all our wonderful volunteers, staff, patients and visitors alike. It’s also been a fundraising day as Queen Camilla is our new patron at the RVS.”
There was also a raffle with George McCallum the lucky winner of the coronation hamper.
And one of those enjoying the celebrations was Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered with the charity for 37 years, first at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary and now at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
For over 80 years, WVS, WRVS and today as the Royal Voluntary Service, the organisation has inspired around two million women and men to give their time to help others.