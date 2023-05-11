Margaret Erskine from Grangemouth first joined the charity WRVS (Women’s Royal Voluntary Service) over 37 years ago after seeing a TV advert looking for people to help.

She began her long service working on the invaluable meals on wheel before going to the former Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary where she would take the trolley service round the wards to support patients, as well as working in the shop.

To add even more skills to her list, she trained for emergency service in how to help should there be a disaster and how best to look after people and administer a caring shoulder and support.

Margaret Erskine, who has volunteered for 37 years with the RVS

She now volunteers at Forth Valley Royal with the charity which changed it’s name to RVS (Royal Voluntary Service) in 2013.

Kirstie Inglis, RVS service manager at FVRH, said: “Margaret has continued her faithful service to today’s patients, staff, visitors alike. She is a great mentor to any new volunteers showing great patience and kindness helping them fulfil their role. It is lovely to give her the recognition she deserves for all her selfless dedication over the years.”

Since the NHS was formed, RVS has been a key part of the care it provides. Through support services like hospital shops, trolley services, on ward visits and help in getting home, their volunteers help hardworking NHS staff focus on giving each patient the care they deserve. Their care also supports patients and hospital visitors through a difficult time.