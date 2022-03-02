Running series to celebrate Union and Caledonian Canals 200th anniversaries

Stock picture of the Union Canal by Michael Gillen.

Members of the public aged three and over are being invited to register and lace up their running shoes to join in one, two or all four of the races taking place across Scotland’s canal network in 2022.

Each of Scotland’s four main canals; Union and Forth & Clyde Canal in the Lowlands and the Caledonian and Crinan canals in the Highlands, will host a 1K, 3K, 5K and 10K race as well as a half marathon distance for more experienced runners.

The running event will get underway on Saturday, May 28 with hundreds of runners gathering at The Falkirk Wheel. Registration is now open at: https://ukrunningseries.com/scotland.

Speaking about Scottish Canals new challenge series, Catherine Topley, Scottish Canals chief executive officer said: “This is a big year for Scotland’s canals and we’re committed to ensuring as many people as possible can get involved in the celebrations and really experience first-hand the benefits our canals have to offer them.

“The running challenge is a great opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get together in a fun filled way to enjoy the unique views our 140 mile canal network has to offer, from the iconic Falkirk Wheel, to the majestic Great Glen we hope these races will inspire people to take advantage of what we have on our doorstep.”

The second event in the series will take place on Sunday June 26 with participants gathering once again at The Falkirk Wheel before departing along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath.

Organiser Ziyad Rahim, founder and CEO, UK Running Series said: “We are proud to be presenting the first in a series of running events for the Scottish Canals Challenge. The aim of the events is twofold apart from promoting the historic significance of the canals, the challenge is organised to promote healthy lifestyle in a family-friendly environment with multiple distances to cater for athletes of all abilities and ages.