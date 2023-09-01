News you can trust since 1845
Rugby choir was first formed thanks to Welsh players

Following a successful recruitment drive last year, Linlithgow Rugby Club Male Voice Choir has decided to invite potential new members to another open evening.
By Julie Currie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

Choir chairman Harry Lynch is inviting anyone who would like to find out more to the town’s rugby club in Mains Road on Monday, September 4, at 7.30pm.

Formed 32 years ago, the choir now has some 40 singers. It’s quite a feat for a bunch of former rugby players who started the group after visiting Welsh teams who, following a pint or two, would regale the team with their songs.

The choir performs four-part harmonies to a list of songs which range from classical favourites through evergreen standards to modern pop hits under the directorship of Jim McGuigan.

More members are now being recruited to join the ranks of the LRC Male Voice Choir.
Their most recent concert was in May when, along with the Septimus Choir from Denmark and Morriston Male Voice Choir from Wales, they performed for a full house in St Michael’s Parish Church. The choir was also able to enhance the church’s fund for the replacement of the Crown of Thorns by £3000.

Over the years members have entertained audiences in China, Canada, France, Ireland, Belgium and France. They have also performed in the Albert Hall in London and the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

Harry said: “Thanks to our very successful recruitment campaign last year we increased our number by 40 per cent, our average age has been substantially reduced and the quality of sound hugely enhanced.”

Anyone who would like to find out more can pop in to the rugby club on Monday at 7.30pm or call Harry on 07540 634550 or secretary Gerry McLean on 07722 107067.

