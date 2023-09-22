Ruff times in Grangemouth: Wee terrier taken into protective police custody as hunt for owner continues
A dog was found wandering the streets of Grangemouth this week and police are now looking after him until his owner can be traced.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:02 BST- 1 min read
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are asking for help in tracing the owner of a dog found at Carbrook Place, Grangemouth on Wednesday, Spetember20. He is a brown/black Border Terrier, wearing a black harness.
"If you know the owner, please let them know or contact Police Scotland on 101, referencing incident 3660 of September 20.”