Royal Voluntary Service: a simpler route to volunteering

Royal Voluntary Service is developing a game-changing new digital platform to boost volunteering in Britain.

Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the platform will widen access and remove barriers to volunteering.

It will make it easier for people to give their time and for charities to recruit and retain volunteers, reducing complexity.

Completely free for the public and charities of all sizes to use, the platform aims to become the biggest ever digital community for volunteering roles.

Volunteer recruitment is increasingly difficult for charities but it is hoped the new platform will help

It will be home to thousands of flexible, diverse opportunities – from one-off tasks to more regular activities, in-person and remote – to meet the need for volunteering to fit around people’s lives and commitments.

Research indicates that having a digital way to find volunteering opportunities could help unlock 164 million more volunteering hours per month in Britain.

Through the platform, RVS will open-up volunteering to all, regardless of age, background or personal circumstance, offering people the ability to search and ‘click and connect’ with the causes they care about.

The platform, which RVS is building in-house, is expected to help charities, causes, non-profits and grassroots organisations to reduce costs and admin associated with recruitment and provide a steady pipeline of volunteers.

Catherine Johnstone, RVS chief executive, said: “Welcoming millions more into the volunteering world could be transformational and improve life for all.

“I’m delighted that, thanks to Postcode Lottery players, we’re able to create a platform that will help supercharge volunteering.

“Volunteer recruitment and retention is becoming increasingly difficult for many charities. There’s a keen desire to volunteer, we just need to remove barriers and widen access with opportunities to fit into modern life.

“Flexibility is at the heart of our platform design and there will be roles to suit all commitments and interests.

“Crucial to success is having a diverse range and high volume of roles available for the public. We’re now inviting all charities and non-profits to register their interest and start uploading their roles in the summer, ready for public launch later this year.”

The goal is to create a simple and innovative ‘on-board once’ process for volunteers.

This will mean that once a person has registered and completed an identity check, they will be able to move seamlessly between volunteering opportunities – without having to re-register and repeat basic assurances.

Charities will benefit from data insights to demonstrate the impact of the platform, while businesses will also be able to use the platform to match employees with suitable volunteering activities.

The platform also forms part of RVS’s new offering, the Volunteering Marketplace, a range of consultancy services designed to support businesses to optimise their employee volunteering.

Charities are being encouraged to register their interest now at www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

Clara Govier, People’s Postcode Lottery managing director, said: “We believe the award of £5 million for this project has potential to create real and positive change.”