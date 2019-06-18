Royal success at the races for Grangemouth’s Queen-to-be

This year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen Erin Simpson will be crowned on Saturday afternoon but she was already the centre of attention yesterday.

Erin, from Moray Primary School, won the P6 girls 80 metres race at the Children’s Day Sports event in Grangemouth Stadium, while fellow Moray Primary pupil Libby Cassidy, one of Erin’s Ladies in Waiting, won the primary three girls race.

The athletics was just one the Children’s Day sporting activities in the run up to Saturday – last week Beancross Primary School football team won the Lex Cook Cup and the Moray Primary team captured the British Legion Cup at LK Galaxy.

A Children’s Day spokesperson said: “The standard of play from all four schools taking part was excellent and the sportsmanship displayed was exceptional. Thanks to Galaxy Sports Little Kerse for hosting the event and Falkirk Foundation for providing the referees.”

Grangemouth Children’s Day sports event 2019 winners:

200 metres (1/2 Lap) Primary Boys - William Mathew JP Salver: 1st Lewis Hodgkiss (Beancross) 2nd Kole Murray (Moray)

200 metres (1/2 Lap) Primary Girls 2 per school - John Strathie Trophy: 1st Chloe Forest (Beancross) 2nd Jessica Swan (Beancross)

30 Metres Primary 1 Boys - Nancy Pollock Cup: 1st Harrison Akonvile (Sacred Heart) 2nd Riley Gregg (Moray)

30 Metres Primary 1 Girls - Duncan Adams Memorial Trophy: 1st Lucia Harper (Moray) 2nd Billie Campbell (Beancross)

30 Metres Primary 2 Boys - Margaret Simpson Salver: 1st Logan Innes (Beancross) 2nd Finlay Hunter (Moray)

30 Metres Primary 2 Girls - Jimmy Hope Memorial Cup: 1st Kirsty Grey (Moray) 2nd Sophie Hodgkiss (Beancross)

50 Metres Primary 3 Boys - Tam O’Dea Cup: 1st Mark Fairholm (Beancross) 2nd Jay Thomson (Moray)

50 Metres Primary 3 Girls - Moray School Trophy: 1st Libby Cassidy (Moray) 2nd Brooke White (Beancross)

60 Metres Primary 4 Boys - Willie Dodds (senior) Salver and Lodge Zetland Watch: 1st Neo Anderson (Beancross) 2nd Lewis Govan (Moray)

60 Metres Primary 4 Girls - Jean Mathew Salver: 1st Brodie Stewart (Moray) 2nd Orla Leitch (Bowhouse)

70 Metres Primary 5 Boys - Grangemouth Heritage Trust Trophy: 1st Hamish Hunter (Beancross) 2nd Nathan Milligan (Sacred Heart)

70 Metres Primary 5 Girls - Finewood Joinery Trophy: 1st Sophie Dobbie (Beancross) 2nd Amy Meikie (Bowhouse)

4 x 100 metres Primary 4/5 Boys - William Brown Henderson Cup: 1st Hamish Hunter, Logan Wilson, Eoghan McCluckie, Neo Anderson (Beancross) 2nd Keiran Hogg, AJ Merilees, Owen Russell, Jay Muir (Bowhouse)

4 x 100 metres Primary 4/5 Girls - Strachan Cup: 1st Sophie Dobbie, Katie Brown, Amy Russell, Jennifer Differ (Beancross); 2nd Orla Leitch, Amy Meechan, Mila Craig, Vanessa Kaldus (Bowhouse)

80 Metres Primary 6 Boys - James Burnett-White Trophy: 1st Aaron Smith (Beancross) 2nd Ross Ballantine (Bowhouse)

80 Metres Primary 6 Girls - Dundas Trophy: 1st Erin Simpson (Moray) 2nd Melissa Tollins (Beancross)

90 Metres Primary 7 Boys - Ross Philip Cup & Ross Philip Watch: 1st Lewis Hodgkiss (Beancross) 2nd Kole Murray (Moray)

90 Metres Primary 7 Girls - Finewood Trophy: 1st Aimee Wallace (Sacred Heart) 2nd Chloe Forest (Beancross)

4 x 100 metres Primary 6/7 Boys - Ian Mathew Trophy: 1st Kole Murray, Greig Reid, Owen Monro, Casey McCall (Moray) 2nd Lewis Hodgkiss, Dean Brown, Aaron Smith, Aaron White (Beancross)

4 x 100 metres Primary 6/7 Girls - Taylor Trophy: 1st Mya Robertson, Daisy Bradgate, Elaine Campbell, Ellie Byars (Moray) 2nd Chloe Forest, Jessica Swan, Melissa Tollins, Rebecca Graham (Beancross)