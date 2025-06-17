Royal Regiment of Scotland receives Freedom of Falkirk in 34 pics

The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) received the prestigious Freedom of Falkirk on Saturday.

A parade made its way from Dollar Park, through Falkirk town centre and out to Callendar Park for a ceremony in the historic house.

Throughout the event, which also included the salute taken at a dais on the High Street in the shadow of the historic Steeple, the rain never halted.

However, the parade of soldiers and bandsmen, who were joined by local members of the Armed Forces cadet units, as well as veterans from the area, never put a foot wrong.

Inside Callendar House, Provost of Falkirk Robert Bissett welcomed representatives of SCOTS before signing the Freedom Scrolls with Colonel Jules McElhinney, watched by Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Charles Wallace.

Colonel McElhinney then presented the provost with a gift from the regiment to the council and people of Falkirk to mark the historic occasion.

Provost Bissett said: “This is an important moment for both the Royal Regiment of Scotland and Falkirk. The Freedom of the area acknowledges our shared history and the strong ties that exist between the regiment and the local community.

"It is a privilege to formally recognise that relationship through this award."

The Royal Regiment of Scotland was established in 2006 following the merger of several historic regiments, including The Royal Scots, Royal Highland Fusiliers, King's Own Scottish Borderers, Black Watch, Highlanders (Seaforth, Gordons & Camerons), and the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders.

Many of these regiments were previously granted the Freedom of various Scottish towns and cities, with the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders receiving the Freedom of Falkirk in 1972.

To date, 16 Scottish local authorities have granted the Freedom to the SCOTS since its formation.

The original proposal to grant this recognition was brought forward by Councillor Margaret Anslow and approved by Falkirk Council in 2023.

1 . Freedom of Falkirk Pictured with the Freedom of Falkirk scrolls in Callendar House are: WO2 (CSM) Callum Marr; Deputy Lieutenant Baljit Dhillon; Colonel Jules McElhinney; Provost Robert Bissett; Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Charles Wallace; Sir Iain McMillian; and Major Neil Cargill.

2 . Freedom of Falkirk The parade makes its way from Dollar Park to Callendar House.

3 . Freedom of Falkirk Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland were joined by veterans and Armed Forces cadets.

4 . Freedom of Falkirk The regiment's mascot Corporal Cruachan IV doesn't look too impressed by the downpour.