Royal National Mod: Third time luck for Isla as she lifts Silver Pendant

A young Falkirk singer is the latest from Falkirk to taste success at this year’s Royal National Mod in Paisley.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Yesterday (Tuesday) Isla Duke, won the Girls 13-15 Own Choice Silver Pendant competition.

It was the third time lucky for the teenager, having previously competed in the competition on two other occasions.

The 15-year-old said: “I didn’t expect to win as I was a bit worried about certain aspects of it but it all worked out in the end.

Isla Duke who won the Silver Pendant at the 2023 Royal National Mod in Paisley. Pic ContributedIsla Duke who won the Silver Pendant at the 2023 Royal National Mod in Paisley. Pic Contributed
“It is just nice because I have been competing in the same competition for the last two years and so it is nice on my last year, before moving up, to get to win.”

Her success came the day after Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir collected a hat-trick of trophies.

They picked up the Queen Elizabeth Coronation Trophy in the Choral Unison Open Under 19, the Tom Crawford Trophy in the Choral Harmony Open Open Under 19 and the Martin Wilson Trophy in the Choral Puirt-à-Beul.

