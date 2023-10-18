A young Falkirk singer is the latest from Falkirk to taste success at this year’s Royal National Mod in Paisley.

Yesterday (Tuesday) Isla Duke, won the Girls 13-15 Own Choice Silver Pendant competition.

It was the third time lucky for the teenager, having previously competed in the competition on two other occasions.

The 15-year-old said: “I didn’t expect to win as I was a bit worried about certain aspects of it but it all worked out in the end.

Isla Duke who won the Silver Pendant at the 2023 Royal National Mod in Paisley. Pic Contributed

“It is just nice because I have been competing in the same competition for the last two years and so it is nice on my last year, before moving up, to get to win.”

Her success came the day after Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir collected a hat-trick of trophies.