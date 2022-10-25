Royal Mail: Falkirk postal workers return to picket line as union agrees to talks through ACAS

Following an invitation from the arbitration body, the union – which represents postal workers - will now be attempting to resolve the ongoing dispute with employers over pay and change.

But the CWU has confirmed that its members will still be on strike as part of a wave of declared days of strike action.

Today’s strike action is the latest one of 19 days of planned action in a long running dispute.

Falkirk postal workers will return to the picket line at Falkirk Delivery Office for the latest day of action. Pic: Michael Gillen

It follows the union’s ballot for strike action over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout to take action.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make an “adequate” pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for its members.

A statement agreed by all parties said: “Following an invitation from ACAS, Royal Mail and CWU have agreed to jointly engage with ACAS facilitation in an attempt to resolve the current disputes on Pay and Change.

“There is a commitment on both sides to reach a resolution, however we all acknowledge there are significant difficulties to overcome.

“An opening session will now take place on Tuesday, October 25 with the objective to reach an agreed approach for further facilitated talks.”

Dave Ward, CWU General Secretary, welcomed the talks as “a positive development” but said “at this stage, it is not a greatly significant one either”.

He said: ““This is why the union has not chosen to suspend or call off scheduled strike action.

“Our members are fighting against a bullying management set on stripping their pay, trashing their job security and side-lining their union - it will take more than ACAS talks to hold them back.

“Until the employer reins in its relentless attacks on employees, the strikes will continue to take place.

“Postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignity and respect they deserve.

“We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

Andy Furey, CWU Acting Deputy General Secretary, added: “As each week goes by, postal workers are becoming angrier and angrier at their mistreatment.

“Picket lines are growing in numbers and the resolve of all CWU members is hardening – people are not simply accepting what is being done to them by management.