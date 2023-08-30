Royal British Legion: Armed Forces Day to be marked in Grangemouth
Members of the Royal British Legion Scotland will take part in a parade through Grangemouth at the weekend to mark Armed Forces Day.
They will leave the Royal British Legion clubhouse in Dundas Street at noon on Saturday, September 2 to follow a route through the town centre.
The 20 minute march will see them turn on to Wallace Street, head along Abbots Road, Bo’ness Road, La Porte Precinct, Kerse Road before returning to the clubhouse.
A short service will then follow.