Roundabout resurfacing work in Falkirk area leads to road closures and restrictions

The temporary prohibition of traffic notice will allow the works at Earlsgate Roundabout in Grangemouth to be carried out safely.

From Monday, May 13 to Wednesday May 15, the exit from Earlsgate Roundabout to the A904 Earls Road will be closed off from 8pm to 6am.

