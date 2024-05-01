Roundabout resurfacing work in Falkirk area leads to road closures and restrictions
A busy roundabout will undergo resurfacing this month leading to road closures as the work is being carried out.
The temporary prohibition of traffic notice will allow the works at Earlsgate Roundabout in Grangemouth to be carried out safely.
From Monday, May 13 to Wednesday May 15, the exit from Earlsgate Roundabout to the A904 Earls Road will be closed off from 8pm to 6am.
The alternative route is A905 Glensburgh Road – to Forth and Clyde Way – to Timber Basin Roundabout – to A507 Earls Road.
