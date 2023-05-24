Rotary club's first P7 challenge a great success at Grangemouth Stadium
The Rotary Club of Grangemouth provided a fun physical challenge to mark the town’s primary 7 pupils’ big move up to high school.
By James Trimble
Published 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST
The club’s first ever P7 Challenge took place at Grangemouth Stadium last week and took the form of a mini “It’s a Knockout” style event featuring youngsters from Beancross, Bowhouse and Moray Primary Schools.
A club spokesperson said: “What an amazing morning. Thanks to all the youngsters who took part with enthusiasm and made for a great event.”