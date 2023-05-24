News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Rotary club's first P7 challenge a great success at Grangemouth Stadium

The Rotary Club of Grangemouth provided a fun physical challenge to mark the town’s primary 7 pupils’ big move up to high school.
By James Trimble
Published 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:30 BST

The club’s first ever P7 Challenge took place at Grangemouth Stadium last week and took the form of a mini “It’s a Knockout” style event featuring youngsters from Beancross, Bowhouse and Moray Primary Schools.

A club spokesperson said: “What an amazing morning. Thanks to all the youngsters who took part with enthusiasm and made for a great event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pupils from Grangemouth primary schools enjoyed the P7 Challenge eventPupils from Grangemouth primary schools enjoyed the P7 Challenge event
Pupils from Grangemouth primary schools enjoyed the P7 Challenge event
Related topics:Rotary ClubGrangemouthBowhouse