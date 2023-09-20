News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Rotary Club of Falkirk's donation to help Laurieston community group's fundraising efforts

A community organisation in Laurieston has received a welcome cash boost thanks to The Rotary Club of Falkirk.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Sep 2023, 07:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 07:03 BST
Margaret Paton, chairperson of Laurieston Old Folks Welfare Association, accepts a cheque for £500 from Rotarians Charlie Morrison and Mary Sneddon. (pic: submitted)Margaret Paton, chairperson of Laurieston Old Folks Welfare Association, accepts a cheque for £500 from Rotarians Charlie Morrison and Mary Sneddon. (pic: submitted)
Margaret Paton, chairperson of Laurieston Old Folks Welfare Association, accepts a cheque for £500 from Rotarians Charlie Morrison and Mary Sneddon. (pic: submitted)

Members of the Rotary recently visited Laurieston Old Folks Welfare Association to make a donation towards their current fundraising efforts.

The association, which is trying to make things better for older villagers, hosts a coffee morning each week allowing locals to enjoy a chat and some banter. They are currently in the process of trying to raise funds to pay for a disabled toilet for the hall.

Chairperson Margaret Paton was grateful to accept a cheque for £500 to put towards the cause from Rotarians Charlie Morrison and Mary Sneddon.

Related topics:FalkirkRotary Club