Rotary Club of Falkirk's donation to help Laurieston community group's fundraising efforts
A community organisation in Laurieston has received a welcome cash boost thanks to The Rotary Club of Falkirk.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Sep 2023, 07:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 07:03 BST
Members of the Rotary recently visited Laurieston Old Folks Welfare Association to make a donation towards their current fundraising efforts.
The association, which is trying to make things better for older villagers, hosts a coffee morning each week allowing locals to enjoy a chat and some banter. They are currently in the process of trying to raise funds to pay for a disabled toilet for the hall.
Chairperson Margaret Paton was grateful to accept a cheque for £500 to put towards the cause from Rotarians Charlie Morrison and Mary Sneddon.