Rotary Club of Falkirk Swimarathon raises cash for Strathcarron Hospice and charities

Making a splash for charity were all those taking part in this year’s Rotary Club of Falkirk Swimarathon event at the weekend.

Held on Sunday in the pool at Grangemouth Sports Complex, the event raised cash for Strathcarron Hospice and other local charities with teams of swimmers taking part in a 55 minute Swimarathon. Those entering teams could have up to six swimmers with the aim of trying to cover as many lengths of the pool as they could in the timescale.

If their team was from a school or a club they got half of what they raised back from Rotary as well as Gift Aid.

Organisers said that the event had already brought in over £6000 with more money still to be collected. Last year, Rotarians and their supporters raised over £9000 for local good causes.

On Friday evening the Rotary club of Falkirk held its 98th Charter Anniversary Dinner with an inspirational speaker Andrew Peterson who cycled round Britain for 40tude the Colon Cancer charity raising over £171,000 during his endurance endeavours.

1 . Swimarathon Cheers from those taking part in the Rotary Club of Falkirk annual Swimarathon on Sunday Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Swimarathon Diving in for charity Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Swimarathon Determined to complete the lengths at the double Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Swimarathon Another length completed Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales