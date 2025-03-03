Rotary Club of Falkirk centenary ball celebrations at the Inchyra Hotel

Published 3rd Mar 2025
A gala dinner was held at the end of last month to mark the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Falkirk being founded.

The event took place on Saturday, February 22 in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and was attended by 180 guests, including Rotarians from Falkirk and other clubs, and invited guests from the community.

This year’s theme of Rotary worldwide is “The Magic of Rotary” and in keeping the club arranged for the Elite Magician, Andrew McKinlay, to entertain guests.

There was also entertainment provided by the Tartan Terror, Colin Bryce and young musicians Esther and Rhona Kallow.

Guest speaker was local historian Ian Scott who described how the town of Falkirk had changed over the 100 years Rotary has been in existence here, as well as regaling the audience with stories of several events which impacted the town over this period.

The raffle for two VIP tours of the new Rosebank Distillery, valued at £600, raised £1830 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Thanking everyone for attending, current Rotary Club of Falkirk president, David Wheeler, said: “We would encourage anyone who wants to make a positive impact on our local communities to consider coming along to a Rotary meeting and considering if they may benefit from becoming a member.”

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has tabled a motion in the House of Commons congratulating the club and its members, past and present, on the anniversary and the work they do.

