Tasting notes from a landmark whisky have inspired musical notes in a composition to mark its launch.

Rosebank Distillery’s final bottling in its celebrated Legacy Series, is a 32 year old and to celebrate a bespoke piece of orchestral music has been commissioned, inspired by the whisky itself.

Des Oliver composed new musical piece Rosebank Reawakening. The score celebrates the first global series of releases from the distillery under the custodianship of Ian Macleod Distillers and also commemorates the revival of the Rosebank Distillery as it opens to the public later this summer after ceasing production more than three decades ago.

Composer Des Oliver, who has previously worked with the London Symphony Orchestra, was given a first sip of this rare 32 year old Rosebank earlier this year by Emma Oakes, blender, and Malcolm Rennie, distillery manager, to inspire the composition.

From the tasting experience, he came up with a piece of music to encapsulates the whisky and then performed by Chineke! Orchestra at the distillery. Its recording now provides a new way to savour this rich and complex whisky.

Des said: “My piece was conceived as a journey inspired by the unique flavours of the Rosebank 32 year old. I was drawn to the idea of translating the nuances of the spirit into a sonic landscape, choosing to write it in a way that reflected the multifaceted nature of this whisky.

“The composition evolves like my tasting experience, with each moment capturing a different aspect of the whisky’s flavour profile – from its initial smoothness and richness to the subtle hints of oak and spice. The piece invites listeners to immerse themselves fully in the sensory journey of the whisky, from the initial anticipation to the subtle echoes of flavour that resonate long after the final note has faded.”

Malcolm Rennie said: “Rosebank 32 year old is an exceptional dram, which perfectly exemplifies the qualities that earned Rosebank reverence as the ‘King of the Lowlands’. It not only marks the final expression in our first legacy series, but also symbolises a new era for Rosebank, as we prepare to open the doors of our revived distillery.

“Working with Des and Chineke! has been fascinating, and to see them interpret their experience of this whisky and create such stunning piece of inspired music fills me with so much pride. Listening to it whilst savouring a dram completely elevates the tasting notes, making for a magical experience.”

The 32 year old, which follows releases of a 30 and 31 year old, has been composed from the limited casks retained from before the distillery closed, more than 30 years ago.

Rich and complex, yet elegant and balanced, Rosebank 32 year old offers sweet aromas of pineapples and candied ginger, mingling with lemon and marzipan with hints of white pepper and coffee. On the palate, the mouthfeel is velvety and showcases hints of malt, thyme, butterscotch, and tropical fruits. A soft, long finish has notes of lemon, honeyed porridge, and toasted walnuts.