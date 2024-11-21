Rosebank Distillery introduces rare single cask from 1990 for travel retail

The new Rosebank 33 Year Old 1990 Single Cask for Travel Retail. (Pic: Rosebank Distillery)

Rosebank Distillery has introduced a new, extremely rare whisky exclusively for global travellers.

Crafted from a small pocket of legacy stock, salvaged from before the distillery closed more than 30 years ago, it is ultra rare and with just 107 bottles, it is a unique Rosebank Single Cask Exclusive.

The rich and fruity 33-year-old is said to be the perfect expression of the distillery, known as the King of the Lowlands by connoisseurs across the world.

Cask number 3469 is described as offering “vibrant tropical notes on the nose, with a silky mouthfeel with tastes of cinnamon and chamomile, developing in richness, with a warming oak finish.”

Presented in a natural wood tube with an intricate metal lattice on the base in the shape of rose petals, the Rosebank 33-year-old has a recommended retail price of £5500 and will be available for travellers to buy through Avolta (formerly World Duty Free) and Taiwan Duty Free (Everrich Duty Free) in Edinburgh, London Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Zurich and Taipei airports.

Emma Oakes, Rosebank blender, said: “This is an exceptional dram, available exclusively to global travellers looking for rare finds to expand their collection. This whisky perfectly exemplifies the qualities that earned Rosebank reverence as the ‘King of the Lowlands’."

William Ovens, head of global travel retail at Ian Macleod Distillers, added: “We are delighted to be launching this very special and extremely rare 33yo Rosebank Single Cask in Global Travel Retail. This expression is a reflection of the unique production process, which juxtaposes triple distillation with worm tub condensers to compose a captivating whisky.

"With only 107 bottles available it’s a unique opportunity to own a special part of Rosebank’s history.”

To find out more about Rosebank Distillery, please visit www.rosebank.com