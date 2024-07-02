Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk’s latest tourist attraction has already gained a top accolade.

The newly opened Rosebank Distillery has been awarded five-stars by VisitScotland after a visit from tourist officials.

They evaluated the visitor experience, customer service and facilities, awarding it the highest possible rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the team at Rosebank were commended by the national tourism organisation for their “consistently high standard of hospitality and service” and that “each team member was actively enhancing the visitor experience.”

Guide Claire tells visitors about the new whisky stills - a replica of the ones used previously which mysteriously disappeared. Pic: Michael

It also commented on the tour, highlighting that its “high quality production value and innovative presentation” is excellent.

Rosebank’s effort to make the distillery as accessible as possible were also praised, and noted that every element of the visitor experience had been considered with this in mind, which is “highly unusual in this sector”.

On the distillery building, it noted that “the chimney is a great landmark… and all elements have been planned with care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quality Assurance award came just one week after the distillery opened its doors, welcoming hundreds of visitors from all over the world. A highly-anticipated opening, tours were fully booked during the opening week, with visitors having secured their places months in advance.

A warm welcome awaits at the reception before every tour begins. Pic: Michael Gillen

After more than three decades of closure, the once derelict Rosebank Distillery opened its doors last month after being rebuilt by Ian Macleod Distillers, following a four-year restoration project. The world-class visitor experience, the distillery is expected to stimulate tourism and generate employment, providing a boost to the local economy.

Leonard Russell, managing director of Ian Macleod Distillers, said: “The last four years have been such a journey, and to see Rosebank Distillery standing tall and welcoming people through its doors for the first time in its history is incredible.

"The whole restoration process was so meticulous, with a huge amount of attention to detail going into each and every element, and to see visitors experiencing it for themselves is very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be recognised as a five-star attraction so soon after our opening is fantastic and testament to the hard work the whole team have put into the distillery’s revival. I couldn’t be more proud of what everyone has achieved and the legacy we’ve all created.”

The public can now see inside the building which has been transformed by Ian Macleod Distillers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Lynsey Eckford, regional director for Forth Valley, VisitScotland said: “It’s been a real pleasure to see the return of Rosebank Distillery in the heart of Falkirk. The venue offers a fantastic modern visitor experience while retaining the built heritage and family ethos behind the original Lowland whisky.

“We know our history and culture are key reasons visitors choose Scotland, and visiting distilleries is a popular activity for international holidaymakers. The significant investment made by Ian Macleod Distillers to bring the iconic Rosebank Distillery back to life provides the region with yet another high-quality visitor experience, supporting our national ambition of making Scotland a world-class destination.”

Regarded as one of the lightest, most floral Scotch whiskies ever made, Rosebank whisky is a non-peated, triple distilled, Lowland Single Malt. Its fruity floral style is achieved through a combination of triple distillation and worm tub condensers - a production technique that is unique to Rosebank Distillery. The first casks were laid down last year.