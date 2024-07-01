Rosebank Beefeater makes announcement on its future for Falkirk diners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurant bosses have announced their popular premises will close to the general public later this week.

The Rosebank Beefeater will only serve customers staying in the Premier Inn, which is part of the same complex, after Friday, July 5.

However, for several weeks a sign on the door of the Camelon restaurant said it was only open for those who had already booked.

The future of the building, which has been a busy restaurant and bar for over 35 years, has been in doubt ever since owners Whitbread announced earlier this year it planned to reduce the number of restaurants it ran, and in some cases, converting the premises into hotel bedrooms.

The Rosebank Beefeater will close to the general public later this week. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Premier Inn has its reception and some bedrooms in the former whisky bond where the restaurant also operates but such was its popularity that several years ago, an annex was constructed to cope with demand.

In a social media post headed “a message from your local Beefeater”, it states: “We’ve announced plans to make changes at some of our restaurants, and unfortunately the Rosebank Beefeater in Falkirk will be changing to a Premier Inn restaurant and will only service those staying in the hotel after July 5. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It goes on to say that although it can no longer serve diners here there are Brewers Fayre restaurants at Kincardine Way, Falkirk. and Pirnhall in Stirling.

This appears to confirm the closure of the Brewers Fayre at Cadgers Brae in Polmont which staff have told diners will close on July 4 – although it may also still serve residents at the neighbouring Premier Inn.

So far, Whitbread has only responded with a statement saying consultation is ongoing, saying: “While we have announced proposals which could impact the restaurants, it is important to note they are subject to consultation and worth also noting the sites are still currently open and trading.

"We recognise this will be unsettling for our team members, and we are providing them with dedicated support. We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.