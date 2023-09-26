Roman themed fun at Kinneil House's Doors Open Day in pictures

Visitors to Kinneil House in Bo’ness on Saturday were able to explore the historic site for free.

Historic Environment Scotland welcomed visitors to the house at no charge as part of the popular Doors Open Day initiative. And as well as being able to see inside without joining the usual tours there was the chance to enjoy some Roman themed activities, crafts and games.

Thanks to The Antonine Guard re-enactment group there was also a chance to visit a Roman encampment in the grounds outside the house.

Volunteers from The Friends of Kinneil supported Historic Scotland on the day and also took visitors on their regular tour of the wider Kinneil Estate.

Photographer Scott Louden was there and captured these images from the day.

1 . Open Doors at Kinneil House A Roman encampment was set up by the reenactment group as part of the Doors Open Day at Kinneil House hosted by Historic Environment Scotland. Photo: Scott Louden

2 . Open Doors at Kinneil House Dearn with Oscar, 11, from Bo'ness. Photo: Scott Louden

3 . Open Doors at Kinneil House Britannia XIV Falkirk Group training session Photo: Scott Louden