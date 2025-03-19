Roll up, roll up: New bakery shop opens its doors in Falkirk area

A new branch of Bayne’s opens the doors of a new branch in the Falkirk area this week.

The shop is located at 25 Lane Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, and according to Bayne’s, it’s now open for business.

An online post from the bakery firm stated: “Bayne’s arrives in Grangemouth. Big news. Our 71st Bayne’s shop is now open in Grangemouth. This year, we’re proudly celebrating 70 years of Bayne's, and what better way to mark the occasion than growing our family of shops.

"Fresh rolls, delicious savouries, and your favourite sweet treats are now even closer to our Grangemouth customers. Pop in, say hello, and grab a treat to celebrate with us.”

The new branch of Bayne's is now open for business (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

SM Bayne and Co Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 24 last year to install a new shop front and air condition units at 25 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on November 8, 2024.

