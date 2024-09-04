A popular fun day takes place this weekend when the community gets to meet some animals, birds and reptiles.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again, Apex Vets are throwing open the doors of their premises in Denny and inviting people to come and see what they do – as well as take part in lots of fun activities.

Running from noon to 4pm this Saturday, September 7, the fun day will include a chance to pet and hold creatures, including owls, reptiles, lizards and slithery snakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can even bring your family pet along – on a lead – as there will be canine party games.

The Apex Vets open day in 2022 saw Phoebe, Chloe-Christina, Niamh and Johanna meet Larry the Burmese Python. Pic: Scott Louden

Perhaps they will pass on the behind the scenes tours of the Winchester Avenue premises, which will include the operating theatres, wards and x-ray rooms, but it will be a fascinating visit for humans of all ages.

For the youngsters there will be a free kids activity zone, including face painting, balloon modelling, competitions, photo booth, games and prizes, as well as a bouncy castle and firefighters will give tours of their appliance.

There will be a charity craft marquee, pizza van, ice cream van and the famous charity bake sale serving free tea and coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity tombola has hundreds of prizes donated by local businesses.

This year’s charities are Strathcarron Hospice and Hero Paws, a charity to help and home ex military service dogs with the proceeds being divided between the two.

Urging everyone to come along, Apex Vets director Douglas Paterson said: “Last year we had around 1400 through the gate and raised over £2000 for our charities.”