Rocking father and son up for fun at Falkirk musical mecca later this month

The Bissett boys – dad Ronnie and son Bryce – and their highly skilled indie band Artesan are tooled up for a night of rock at Behind the Wall next week.

The Falkirk outfit, Ronnie Bissett (vocals), Bryce Bissett (guitar), Will Treeby (guitar), Dickson Telfer (bass) and Stueart Blackwood (drums), will be raising the rafters at the Melville Street venue on Friday, September 20.

A spokesbloke for Artesan said: “Artesan are a five-piece indie outfit, with 30 years between the oldest and youngest member, proving there’s no need to be in the same age group to make great music.

“The band are largely categorised as indie, but they like to dip their toes into different genres from time to time, everything from pop and prog-rock to electronica and country.

Artesan will be rocking the rafters at Behind the Wall this month (Picture: Submitted)

“Their most recent single, Lonely People, was classed by upcomingbands.co.uk as a ‘truly beautiful song’ with “a chorus that hits you so full on the chest it almost cleanses your soul’.

“Their heaviest single, Rage, was deemed to be ‘a must listen if you are a fan of classic rock but looking for something with some extra spice’ by rightchordmusic.co.uk.

“Considered to be ‘rock’s best kept secret’ by newmusictoday.co.uk, Artesan are keen to do what they can to build a following bit by bit in the hope of playing bigger shows in the future.”

Singer Ronnie once told The Falkirk Herald: “With us being older and having my son Bryce playing guitar we may not conform to the conventional formula for a new band but we work great together and we have plenty of life experience to draw on.

"We just love to make and perform music, hopefully it just shows that age is immaterial.”

The band will be supported by two acts featuring “well kent” Falkirk faces.

Social Dancing’s drummer Kev Byrne has been on the local scene for decades, as front man for indie band Foam at the end of the last century and as his acoustic troubadour alter ego Bully’s Special Prize at the dawn of the new one.

The frontman of An Opening Lie will be familiar to open mic strummers and singers – Adam Donaldson has long been a champion of live music in Falkirk.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.