Gerry Son and the Smokin’ Gun will be plugging in and rocking out at the Birds and Bees pub restaurant, Easter Cornton Road, Stirling on Sunday, November 6.

A band spokesbloke said: “Strathcarron Hospice has always been a big part of all our lives growing up in Denny and Stirling and their incredible staff have been there to take care for our family members and give support to our families when we were most vulnerable.

"As an independent charity, they need to raise £14,632 every day just to keep their services running. We are honoured to contribute and raise money for such a worthy cause.”

Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun will be playing a fundraising gig for Strathcarron Hospice

The line-up includes Souey aka James Lafferty, Shauny Sherman, Barry Honeyman and the duo Sean and Chantelle.

Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun have also written and recorded a charity single entitled Slàinte Mhath.

"The song is a love letter to all the loved ones we have lost over the pandemic and encourages you to raise a glass to their memory and say cheers in classic Scottish fashion.

"We will also be shooting a promotional music video in support of this single during the charity fundraiser night. So attendees may likely appear in the music video. This will be released in December 2022 with all proceeds going to Strathcarron Hospice.”

