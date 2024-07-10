Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler who died in car crash settle civil action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a little girl from Cardenden who died after being struck by a car have settled a legal action against the driver - nearly four years on from the tragedy.

Robyn Knox died in August 2020 after she was struck by the vehicle in the Townhill area of Dunfermline. She was rushed to hospital, but passed away from her injuries.

The driver was not prosecuted, and her parents Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer began a civil action in a bid to get answers. The case, which went to the Court of Session, has now been settled out-of-court for an undisclosed sum.

Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown in Kirkcaldy, said: “No parent expects to lose a child and I sincerely commend Robyn’s family for their consistent dignity, strength and unity. It’s important to note, as many people will empathise, that no one ever wants to be in this position.

Robyn Knox died after being struck by a car near Dunfermline (Pic: Suibmitted)

“Everyone knows compensation will never replace a loved one but what a civil case can do is help provide answers to the many questions families have after a fatal accident – especially if the authorities took no further action, leaving bereaved families feeling like they have nowhere else to go for help.

“Now the civil action has ended I can only express my condolences to Robyn’s family and pass on my sincerest regards as they look to the future.”

Robyn was remembered in a striking mural in Townhill, which was painted by Fife artist, Donna Forrester.