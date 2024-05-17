Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Bo'ness historian who was instrumental in the town's Without Fear project has sadly passed away.

Surrounded by his family, Robert Jardine died following a short illness on Saturday, May 4, aged 69.

His passing will be felt most keenly by his beloved wife Gail (nee Brown), his dad Sam and sister Sandra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there are many others in the town who will miss Robert.

Robert Jardine will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him in Bo'ness.

Having lived in the town all his days, he was devoted to Bo’ness United Football Club.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone is deeply saddened to hear of Robert’s passing. He would do everything he could to help out at Newtown Park. He was also heavily involved with the supporters club. He will be missed by us all.”

Along with fellow authors, Richard Hannah and Alan Gow, Robert ensured the Without Fear project came to fruition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan said: “Robert was the driving force and none of it would have been possible without his unrivalled historical knowledge.

“Robert was like a big brother to us. We will ensure his memory lives on by completing our WW2 project.”

A trishaw pilot with Cycling Without Age Bo’ness, he took many pensioners along the foreshore.

Robert’s funeral will be held at Camelon Crematorium in Falkirk on Tuesday, May 21, at 1.45pm. The cortege will travel via Linlithgow Road, pausing at Newtown Park at 12.55pm. Those attending are invited to wear a touch of blue.