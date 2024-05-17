Robert Jardine will be sorely missed by family and friends in Bo'ness
Surrounded by his family, Robert Jardine died following a short illness on Saturday, May 4, aged 69.
His passing will be felt most keenly by his beloved wife Gail (nee Brown), his dad Sam and sister Sandra.
However, there are many others in the town who will miss Robert.
Having lived in the town all his days, he was devoted to Bo’ness United Football Club.
A club spokesman said: “Everyone is deeply saddened to hear of Robert’s passing. He would do everything he could to help out at Newtown Park. He was also heavily involved with the supporters club. He will be missed by us all.”
Along with fellow authors, Richard Hannah and Alan Gow, Robert ensured the Without Fear project came to fruition.
Alan said: “Robert was the driving force and none of it would have been possible without his unrivalled historical knowledge.
“Robert was like a big brother to us. We will ensure his memory lives on by completing our WW2 project.”
A trishaw pilot with Cycling Without Age Bo’ness, he took many pensioners along the foreshore.
Robert’s funeral will be held at Camelon Crematorium in Falkirk on Tuesday, May 21, at 1.45pm. The cortege will travel via Linlithgow Road, pausing at Newtown Park at 12.55pm. Those attending are invited to wear a touch of blue.
Family flowers only; there will be a retiral collection for Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s ICU department.