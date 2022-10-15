News you can trust since 1845
Robbie Coltrane: Family of late actor thank Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff

The family of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane have thanked staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after his death at the age of 72.

By Allan Crow
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 9:42am

The star, best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies as well as a string of TV successes, died on Friday.

His agent, Belinda Wright, passed on the touching message to staff at the Larbert hospital in a statement announcing his passing.

Coltrane is survived by his sister, Annie Rae; his children, Spencer and Alice, and their mother, Rhona Gemmell.

Robbie Coltrane opens Glasgow School of Art's new Reid Building in 2014 (Pic: John Devlin)

His agent said: "They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Harry Potter and Cracker star Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Tributes poured in for the much-love actor who gained worldwide fame for his role as Hagrid, and also as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough in the 1990s.

His career also spanned television and stage, with numerous credits to his name, including an acclaimed portrayal of criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie "Fitz" Fitzgerald in the ITV television series Cracker which earned Coltrane three Baftas.

He also won an outstanding achievement award from Bafta Scotland in 2011.

Coltrane’s collection of accolades culminated with an OBE award in 2006 for services to drama.

His agent said: “I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his agent, I shall miss him.’

