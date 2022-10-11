Roadworks: Eight weeks of overnight road closures planned for Falkirk area

The work will see temporary traffic lights put in place on the A977, between Kilbagie Roundabout and Gartarry Roundabout, from 19.30pm to 6.30am each weekday night from Monday, October 17 to Monday, December 12..

Occasional overnight closures will also be required, with a diversion route signposted. These closures will be advertised when dates are confirmed.

No work is scheduled for Saturday or Sunday nights.

Occasional overnight road closures will take place over the eight weeks

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “This road widening scheme will reduce queuing and congestion around Kilbagie and Gartarry Roundabouts during peak times.

“It will be necessary to close one lane of the A977 each weekday night during the works and occasional overnight full closures of the road will also be required.