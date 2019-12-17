Road workers spread Christmas cheer among drivers in Falkirk and Grangemouth

Traffic tailbacks and Christmas cheer tend not to go hand-in-hand, as most drivers will attest to.

Yet anyone who has been caught up in the ongoing roadworks on the A904 between Falkirk and Grangemouth will concede that festive spirit is in plentiful supply among motorists.

Derek McLatchie and Ryan Woolfries, of Class One Traffic Management Ltd in Bonnybridge, have been bringing some Christmas cheer to delayed commuters in Falkirk and Grangemouth. Picture: Michael Gillen

That’s because employees of Bonnybridge-based Class One Traffic Management Ltd are embracing the season of goodwill and doing their best to bring smiles to the faces of road users.

Armed with only a handmade ‘Merry Christmas’ sign and a cheery demeanour, traffic management operatives Derek McLatchie (30), from Renfrew, and Ryan Woolfries (27), of Clydebank, have been braving the chilly conditions to warm the hearts of passing drivers.

