Falkirk dog walkers and nature lovers will not be able to take advantage of the tranquil surroundings of a country park as repair work following a road smash has restricted access to the location.

There has been no access to Muiravonside Country Park since Monday and it looks likely this will be the case for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson for the park said: “Unfortunately a large vehicle recently hit and damaged the small bridge on the entrance driveway at Muiravonside. Essential works are needed to repair the bridge.

"Muiravonside Country Park will need to close to public vehicle access while this work takes place. The park will be closed to the public from Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28.

The road traffic collision has led to the temporary closure of Muiravonside Country Park(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)