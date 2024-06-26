Road smash puts popular Falkirk area country park out of commission
There has been no access to Muiravonside Country Park since Monday and it looks likely this will be the case for the rest of the week.
A spokesperson for the park said: “Unfortunately a large vehicle recently hit and damaged the small bridge on the entrance driveway at Muiravonside. Essential works are needed to repair the bridge.
"Muiravonside Country Park will need to close to public vehicle access while this work takes place. The park will be closed to the public from Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28.
"We hope that the works might be completed ahead of schedule, and we'll share an update if we are able to reopen sooner than expected. We're very sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this causes.”
