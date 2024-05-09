Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called out to attend a road traffic collision earlier today which saw a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and led to a road closure.

The incident happened at 11am on Thursday, May 9.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Main Street at the junction of Bridge Street, Callander.