Road closed in Falkirk town centre as protests grow outside asylum seeker hotel

Police were forced to close a busy road in the heart of Falkirk today as two groups held rallies outside a former hotel housing asylum seekers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future had announced a protest on “uncontrolled immigration” outside the former Cladhan Hotel in Kemper Avenue to begin at midday.

Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents then announced they would hold a counter protest beginning an hour earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially police officers were able to keep both sides apart on either side of the road while vehicles could still pass.

Police were forced to close Kemper Avenue as around 750 took part in two separate protests. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, as the numbers grew, they were forced to close close off the road at Arnott Street and further along Kemper Avenue as people spilled on to the carriageway.

The building is being used by the Home Office and its contractor Mears to house asylum seekers until they can be processed.

Local feelings have been running high after one of the former residents, Sadeq Nikzad, was jailed for nine years in June after he was found guilty of the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Falkirk town centre in October 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Graham, who was involved in setting up Save Our Future & Our Kids Future said he was delighted at the turn out and said their would be further protests being announced next week.

Connor Graham, Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures organiser, addresses the crowd. Pic: Michael Gillen

Addressing the crowd, he said: "This is not just about about immigrants living in our town or illegal immigration, whether it is an illegal immigrant, a local resident or someone from elsewhere in the UK if you commit serious crimes as sexual assault, rape or offences against children and women you should face the justice. That justice should be served by harsher sentences.”

But as he and others spoke, only about one-third of their 600-strong protest group listened to the speeches, others continued to vent their fury at the hotel residents and the counter protesters, with cries of “send them home” and “you’re not welcome” as police kept the two sides apart.

The counter protesters held up placards saying “refugees welcome here”, “we’re all Jock Tamson’s Bairns” and “migrants make our NHS”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point a smoke bomb was thrown by the protesters towards the counter protesters but that incident and several other minor scuffles were quickly dealt with be police.

Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents held a counter protest supporting refugees. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Kemper Avenue in Falkirk is closed due to protest activity which began around 11am on Saturday, August 16.

"Officers are in attendance and engaging with those involved.

"Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”

Falkirk Council has previously stated that it has no involvement in placing or funding the asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of those who turned up to join the Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures protest. Pic; Michael Gillen

A spokesperson said: “The council plays no part in the decision to house asylum seekers nor in the location of where they are placed.

"The Home Office and their contractor, Mears, take this decision in conjunction with property owners and the cost of accommodation and meals is met entirely by the Home Office.

"Falkirk Council offers no financial assistance to any asylum seeker – financial allowances again come from the Home Office.

"Community safety is everyone’s concern and we will continue to work constructively with community groups and community planning partners to ensure everyone’s wellbeing is looked after as far as possible.”