Road closed as bus hits house in village of Airth

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Jun 2024, 18:58 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 20:50 BST
A bus has left the road and hit a terraced house in Falkirk district.

The incident occurred in the village of Airth earlier this evening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at the moment.

Airth Main Street is closed at the scene of the accident. Pic: File image
Diversions are in place as the road through the village is closed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.40pm on Monday, 24 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash on Main Street, Airth.

"Officers are at the scene assisting."

This is a breaking news story which we will update as more details are available.

