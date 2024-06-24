Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus has left the road and hit a terraced house in Falkirk district.

The incident occurred in the village of Airth earlier this evening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at the moment.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airth Main Street is closed at the scene of the accident. Pic: File image

Diversions are in place as the road through the village is closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 5.40pm on Monday, 24 June, 2024, we were called to a report of a road crash on Main Street, Airth.

"Officers are at the scene assisting."