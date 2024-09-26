RNLI's Kingdom of Fife lifeboat set to leave Anstruther for retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North East Fife community will bid farewell to its long-serving Mersey class lifeboat this weekend.

The RNLI’s Kingdom of Fife lifeboat will launch from Anstruther for the final time on Saturday as she sets sail for retirement.

The Mersey-class lifeboat has been stationed in the East Neuk for the last 33 years, completing 508 rescues.

Her time in active service came to an end last month when the new Shannon-class lifeboat, Robert and Catherine Steen, took over operations.

The Mersey-class Kingdom of Fife will leave Anstruther on Saturday morning after 33 years. (Pic: Anstruther RNLI)

The Kingdom of Fife arrived in Anstruther to huge fanfare on August 21, 1991 and since then has come to the aid of 469 people and saved 39 lives.

The lifeboat will set sail from the town’s harbour at 10am on Saturday, September 28. She will make her way by sea to Amble, before being lifted out the water and making the rest of her journey to the RNLI headquarters in Poole by road.

There are now only three operational Mersey-class lifeboats around the UK – at Aldeburgh in Suffolk, Douglas on the Isle of Man and at Newcastle in Northern Ireland.