With schools now closed for the summer and the Scottish weather playing ball for once, families may soon be heading to the beach.

However, before dipping a toe into the chilly waters on our coastline, the RNLI is reminding all ages that they need to Float to Live.

Research released last month by the RNLI revealed that while 85 per cent of people in Scotland plan to visit the coast this summer, three quarters of Scots would not think to try to float as their first action if they found themselves struggling in the water.

The RNLI is urging the public to remember one simple mantra: If you find yourself struggling in water, Float to Live.

Mastering the RNLI’s Float to Live technique could save your life in an emergency in the waters along our coastline this summer.

Michael Avril, RNLI Scotland water safety lead, said: “Instinctively, most people who find themselves struggling in the water will begin to panic, swim or thrash about.

“We’re urging people to ignore this instinct and remember to float. Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently.

“By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.

“RNLI lifeboat crews and lifeguards save hundreds of lives at the coast each year but, sadly, in 2024, 33 people accidentally lost their lives in Scotland’s waters. We’re urging people to remember, practise and share the float technique to help save more lives.

“Our seas are cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower the most experienced swimmers.

“This advice could be a lifesaver for anyone who is heading to the water – even those who are experienced and those who have no plans to enter the water.”

Gordon MacDonald from Glasgow was rescued by Campbeltown RNLI in August 2022. He was on holiday in Kintyre and paddling at Westport Beach with family when they experienced a ‘freak wave’ that swept everyone off their feet.

Gordon was being pulled further away from the shore and in desperate need of assistance. Thankfully, volunteer crew members, Gregory, Michael and William, responded and found him in the water.

Gordon said: “When I was floating, I was thinking I’m not going to make it. Thoughts like that are going through your head and you’re thinking, what have I done here and how has this happened?

“Then to be given that back, because it appeared it was being taken away from me, and to be able to live life again – that is quite priceless.

“I owe my life to the volunteer crew members and the RNLI. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

Before heading for open water, the RNLI advises practising your floating technique first in a local pool if you can.

For those who see someone else struggling, the best thing you can do is call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

If you are in close proximity to the person, tell them to relax and float on their back and throw something buoyant to help them stay afloat.

For more advice on staying safe this summer, visit rnli.org/safety/float.