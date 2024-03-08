Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the charity's incredible record is all thanks to volunteers, like those at South Queensferry lifeboat station who give their time to save others, as well as the public who fund the service.

The RNLI’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved an incredible 146,277 lives in that time – that’s two lives every day for 200 years.

Queensferry RNLI lifeboat station was founded in 1967 and its crews alone have launched the lifeboats 2255 times and saved 188 lives.

D Class Lifeboat at South Queensferry during the first few years.

The first lifeboat on station was a D class, which remains an integral part of the RNLI’s impressive fleet today. The Atlantic class was introduced in 1972 and since then there has been an Atlantic 21, Atlantic 75 and the current Atlantic 85 B Class lifeboat, Jimmie Cairncross, which has been in service since 2012.

Queensferry RNLI lifeboat station is one of the busiest inshore lifeboat stations in Scotland. In 2021, the lifeboat was launched 100 times in a year for the first time ever. This figure remained around the same in 2022 and 2023.

A Service of Thanksgiving to mark 200 years of the RNLI took place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. It was attended by representatives from the RNLI around the UK and Ireland, including South Queensferry lifeboat operations manager David Smart and deputy launch authority Maggie Quayle.

David has volunteered for an incredible 36 years with Queensferry RNLI.

Atlantic 85 lifeboat Jimmie Cairncross in action during the Open Day in 2023.

He said: “The RNLI has been saving lives for 200 years and Queensferry Lifeboat Station is proud to have carried on the lifesaving tradition for over a quarter of this time, since being established at Hawes Pier in 1967.”

Founded in a London tavern on March 4, 1824, following an appeal from Sir William Hillary, who lived on the Isle of Man and witnessed many shipwrecks, the RNLI has continued saving lives at sea through tragic disasters, funding challenges and two World Wars.

Two centuries have seen vast developments in the lifeboats and kit used – from the early oar-powered vessels to today’s technology-packed boats, which are now built in-house by the charity and from the rudimentary cork lifejackets of the 1850s to the full protective kit each crew member is now issued with.

The RNLI’s lifesaving reach and remit has also developed over the course of 200 years. Today, it operates 238 lifeboat stations and has seasonal lifeguards on over 240 lifeguarded beaches around the UK.

Atlantic Class lifeboat on station in the Firth of Forth in 1974.

The South Queensferry crew operate on a very special stretch of waterway, shared by a major tourist attraction.

Adele Allan, lifeboat press officer, said: “Every RNLI station has their own piece of history, unique story or significant facts.

“At Queensferry, we are particularly fortunate with our station situated under the Forth Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“To make it even more special, the RNLI shares its anniversary with the iconic structure – opened on March 4, 1890. UNESCO has also formally recognised the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.”

Current Atlantic 85 lifeboat Jimmie Cairncross.

While much has changed in 200 years, two things have remained the same – the charity’s dependence on volunteers, who give their time and commitment to save others, and the voluntary contributions from the public which fund the service.

Mark Dowie, RNLI chief executive, said: “It has been an honour to be at the helm of the RNLI for the past five years and to see the charity reach its bicentenary.

“For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable.

“It is through the courage and dedication of its incredible people that the RNLI has survived the tests of time, including tragic losses, funding challenges, two World Wars and, more recently, a global pandemic.

“I am immensely grateful to everyone who is involved with the charity – our volunteers, supporters and staff. “This is our watch and it is our role to keep our charity safe and secure so it can continue to save lives into the future.”

Throughout its bicentenary year, the charity is running events and activities to celebrate, while hoping to inspire generations of future lifesavers and supporters.