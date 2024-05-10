Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a momentous year for RNLI crews all over the country, as the charity celebrated its 200th anniversary.

Funded via generous donations from the public and manned by volunteer life-savers, the charity relies on the support it receives in local communities.

And that support was clearly evident in South Queensferry on Saturday and Sunday as the local RNLI crew joined forces with Port Edgar Marina for its 10th anniversary open weekend – and to celebrate the RNLI’s bicentenary.

Usually, the crew stage their own fundraising open day but, with logistics causing costs to escalate, they jumped at the chance to do something a little different this year.

A rescue demo with Newfoundland dogs was organised as part of the RNLI fundraising weekend.

By the time the event closed on Sunday afternoon, crew members were delighted to report that they had raised around £4200 – thanks to the weekened revellers.

Adele Allan, Queensferry RNLI press officer, said: “Every penny raised helps to keep the station running, whether it’s used for equipment, the lifeboat or training.

“Our open day is always a big boost for us every year and we are very fortunate that local people continue to be so very generous in their support – we couldn’t do what we do without them.

“We’re delighted to have raised £4200 from the open weekend and we’d like to thank everyone who came along and supported us.

The RNLI's mascot Stormy Stan had a busy weekend entertaining all ages!

“We’re not sure yet what form our fundraiser will take next year – whether we’ll be joining forces with the port again or staging our own event – but we’ll definitely be back, one way or another!

The open weekend gave volunteers a chance to share their knowledge with visitors, offering water safety tips as well as free life jacket checks.

Thanks to the Scottish Newfoundland Club, a special rescue demo was staged in the Forth on Sunday – giving everyone a chance to see the powerful breed at work.

The RNLI crew’s friends at Queensferry Pipes and Drums also helped lead the crowds their way when they performed at Port Edgar on Sunday afternoon.

They say every dog has its day and this one certainly proved he was more than up to the test!

Adele said: “We’re very grateful to the club and band, who always support our open day and were more than happy to attend the open weekend this year.”

As ever, little ones revelled in the chance to get a wee shot in the lifeboat, the Jimmie Cairncross, with a steady stream of youngsters eager to climb aboard.

They also enjoyed meeting the RNLI’s mascot Stormy Stan, who mingled with the crowds at the marina on both Saturday and Sunday.

The RNLI’s tombolla and bottle stalls also did a roaring trade, helping to secure vital funding for the team.

Queensferry Pipes and Drums members were on hand on Sunday afternoon to support the RNLI's fundraising effort.

It was an excellent chance for volunteers to let people know about the many volunteering opportunities that are currently open with the local lifeboat crew.

Adele added: “We’re currently looking for new crew members and deputy launch authorities so it gave us a chance to speak to people about what is involved.

“We also have a wide range of other volunteering opportunities just now, including on the fundraising team.

“It’s a very small team and it takes a lot of work to stage events like we did at the weekend, even though it was organised by Port Edgar and we’re extremely grateful to them for supporting us.

“We’d be delighted to hear from anyone who would be interested in signing up.”