RNLI Lifeguards Scotland looking for strong swimmers from Falkirk to help them save lives
Enthusiastic recruits, looking for a unique opportunity to make a difference and help ensure the water is safe for people to enjoy, will receive world-class RNLI training and plenty of development opportunities, building valuable skills working under pressure in a challenging but incredibly rewarding role.
Focused, vigilant, proactive and approachable, RNLI lifeguards can complete a 400 metre pool swim in under seven-and-a-half minutes – the first 200 metres of which must be completed in under three-and-a-half minutes.
Lifeguards must also have the ability to complete a 200 metre beach run in under 40 seconds.
Lee Fisher, lifeguard experience manager, said: ‘Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.
‘Our lifeguards range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s, as long as you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.
‘The job also has great paths for progression - we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.’
Visit the website for more information.
