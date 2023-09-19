Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was one of the district’s darkest days when the members of 131 Independent Parachute Squadron, Royal Engineers drowned on a training exercise in Nottinghamshire.

What should have seen them practise their watermanship, map reading and water navigation skills as part of Exercise Trent Chase quickly turned to tragedy.

In the early hours of September 28, 1975, during an 80-mile night navigation exercise on the River Trent and in extreme weather conditions, their boat tragically capsized after a power failure caused the navigation lights on the Cromwell Lock, known locally as Devil’s Cauldron, to go out.

Veterans pay their respects at last year's Cromwell Lock memorial service in Grangemouth. Pic: Alan Murray

Ten of the part-time squaddies drowned with only one – Sapper Pat Harkin – surviving by clinging on to the assault boat.

Those who died were Raymond Buchanan, Norman Bennett and Terry Smith, all aged 20; James Black and Alexander O’Brien, both 18; Ronald Temprell, 26; Joseph Walker, 21; brothers Stuart, 22, and Peter Evenden, 19; and the youngest victim Ian Mercer, aged only 17.

Although an inquest in 1976 did not assign any blame to Sapper Harkins, he never publicly spoke about the events, living quietly in his Denny home until his death in 2012.

In the days following the tragic events on the River Trent, towns across the district came to a standstill as the funerals of the young, part-time soldiers took place. People filled the streets to pay their respects as the coffins, some on army vehicles, were driven to and from the services.

A memorial stone to the ten was erected in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park, close to the town’s cenotaph.

There is also a memorial garden at Cromwell Lock with a block of Scottish granite bearing the names of the men who died and they are also commemorated at The National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Airborne Engineers Association has organised a memorial service on the Sunday closest to the date of the tragedy and this year it takes place on August 24 at 10.30am at the memorial in Zetland Park.