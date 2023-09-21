Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cyrenians announced the closure of the business at Arnotdale House on Wednesday and blamed rising costs.

In an online statement the charity said: “It is with regret and admiration for our staff we announce the closure of our café. The decision was taken by our Board of Trustees in response to rising costs to run the business, making it impossible to turn profit and continue trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all of our staff who have worked so hard to create a valued and vibrant café at Arnotdale House, and the customers who it was their pleasure to serve and to welcome.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arnotdale House popular café has closed its doors for good (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

A total of 16 staff lost their jobs following the closure of the café and Cyrenians are supporting them in their search for secure future employment.

Linda Kelly, the charity’s commercial director, was full of praise for the Arnotdale team.

She said: “We are incredibly proud of the commitment and the energy the café staff have consistently put into making the business work. Their customer service skills,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

their kindness and their dedication to the charity is very gratefully acknowledged and we’re very sorry that, in this exceptionally difficult period for the hospitality sector,

we are having to close the café.”

Cyrenians has based its Falkirk services at Arnotdale House since January 2019 and the café business was opened by the charity on the ground floor of the house in

September 2019 as a social enterprise with the aim of generating funds to support the charity’s mission to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness.

However, the charity said It was hard hit, like all hospitality businesses, during the pandemic and lockdowns and the financial impact of these years combined with

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

rising supply costs and utility bills, has led to the closure.

Arnotdale House will continue to operate as a hub for Cyrenians Employability, Justice, Health and Wellbeing services – supporting people in and around the Falkirk area.