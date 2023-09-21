Rising costs lead to closure of Falkirk public park's popular café and 16 job losses
Cyrenians announced the closure of the business at Arnotdale House on Wednesday and blamed rising costs.
In an online statement the charity said: “It is with regret and admiration for our staff we announce the closure of our café. The decision was taken by our Board of Trustees in response to rising costs to run the business, making it impossible to turn profit and continue trading.
"We would like to thank all of our staff who have worked so hard to create a valued and vibrant café at Arnotdale House, and the customers who it was their pleasure to serve and to welcome.”
A total of 16 staff lost their jobs following the closure of the café and Cyrenians are supporting them in their search for secure future employment.
Linda Kelly, the charity’s commercial director, was full of praise for the Arnotdale team.
She said: “We are incredibly proud of the commitment and the energy the café staff have consistently put into making the business work. Their customer service skills,
their kindness and their dedication to the charity is very gratefully acknowledged and we’re very sorry that, in this exceptionally difficult period for the hospitality sector,
we are having to close the café.”
Cyrenians has based its Falkirk services at Arnotdale House since January 2019 and the café business was opened by the charity on the ground floor of the house in
September 2019 as a social enterprise with the aim of generating funds to support the charity’s mission to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness.
However, the charity said It was hard hit, like all hospitality businesses, during the pandemic and lockdowns and the financial impact of these years combined with
rising supply costs and utility bills, has led to the closure.
Arnotdale House will continue to operate as a hub for Cyrenians Employability, Justice, Health and Wellbeing services – supporting people in and around the Falkirk area.
Cyrenians will also continue to operate its charity shop, the Boutique, on the ground floor of the building and will also maintain the toilet facilities on the ground floor that are used by visitors to Dollar Park.