Rise in Universal Credit claimants in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

Universal Credit is a monthly payment available to those on low incomes and those out of work, currently worth around £335 a month for a single person over 25.

According to provisional Department for Work and Pensions data from April 14, 15,088 people were receiving Universal Credit in West Lothian – the highest number since October.

And 13,409 people were receiving Universal Credit in Falkirk – again, the highest number since October.

Photo: PA

Figures from February show that 45 per cent of households receiving Universal Credit in West Lothian are families with children, including 4,275 single-parent households. While 40 per cent of people on Universal Credit in West Lothian were in employment.