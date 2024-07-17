Rieu vision: Classical music maestro Andre to appear on giant screen in Falkirk
Andre will be front and centre for the feature-length concert in Maastricht's historic medieval square from 7pm on Saturday, August 31 as the audience and cinema goers enjoy classics, show tunes, and, of course, waltzes.
The show, entitled Power of Love, showcases fan favourites, captivating soloists and Andre’s signature wit, ensuring an evening of pure joy suitable for sharing with loved ones.
Featuring breath taking cinematography, Rieu’s mass of Falkirk fans can view proceedings from the comfort of their cinema seat and join host Charlotte Hawkins as she gives them an exclusive backstage peak during the concert and conducts an insightful interview with Andre himself.
This year Andre will be joined by a number of special guests, including the incredible young singer Emma Kok and a very special brass band ensemble of over 400 musicians.
