Gordon, 61, will move to the Sunday edition of the Radio Scotland show and will also continue presenting big midweek matches for the station.

He said: “It has been an absolute privilege being in the hot seat every Saturday, but given I’m about to complete my 30th full season, I think it’s the right time to step aside.

“It’s been a hugely difficult decision, but I’m delighted to be able to carry on doing Sundays and midweeks.

Leaving Sportsound: Richard Gordon Pic: Alan Peebles

“I felt I needed a new challenge alongside my BBC commitments, and I look forward to still being heavily involved in the wonderful world of Scottish football.”

Ahead of the season kick-off in July, the broadcaster will announce the new Sportsound presenter three decades after Gordon picked up his microphone.