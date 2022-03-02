RIAS Awards: Falkirk college campus in running to be named Scotland's best building

It has made the shortlist of 14 buildings being judged for the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) annual award.

The Falkirk college campus, built at a cost of £78 million opened to students in January 2020 and has still to have its official opening as the original ceremony was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Designed by Reiach and Hall Architect, the building completes the college's £128 million estates programme which saw Alloa Campus open in 2011 and Stirling Campus open a year later.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley College's Falkirk campus

The shortlist includes buildings from across the country including school and colleges, a community and pioneering low energy homes.

The RIAS Awards demonstrate the quality and breadth of architectural endeavour in Scotland. All types and size of architectural project can win a RIAS Award, and all shortlisted buildings will be assessed by an expert jury who look at each project’s architectural integrity, sustainability criteria, usability, context, delivery and execution.

The winners of the 2022 RIAS Awards will be announced in June and go on to form the ‘longlist’ for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, with Scotland’s ultimate architectural accolade being announced later in the year.

Dr Ken Thomson, Principal of Forth Valley College, said: “We are delighted that our new Falkirk campus has been shortlisted for yet another prestigious award, it really does show the skill and excellence and thought that has gone into the design of our fabulous new HQ.

“Our vision for Forth Valley College involved many staff, students and our stakeholders and we must thank architects Reiach and Hall and Balfour Beatty for designing and constructing our new building and helping us to realise that vision. I personally would like to thank everyone who has worked on the project for guiding it to completion.”

Reiach and Hall recently won the Higher Education prize at the 2021 AJ Architecture Awards for their Falkirk Campus design and that prize came just five months after the Falkirk Campus came top in the Scottish

Design Awards category of Architecture: Education Building or Project.

RIAS President Christina Gaiger PRAIS said: “There’s a real breath to the 2022 RIAS Awards shortlist, demonstrating that architectural excellence in Scotland comes in all shapes and sizes. Most of this year’s shortlisted buildings were delivered during the Covid-19 pandemic and are a testament to the resilience of their architects, clients and construction teams in the face of extraordinary social and economic uncertainty.

"Delivering outstanding architecture which pushes briefs, boundaries and the systems we work within is not easy – and I am full of admiration for the teams who delivered this fantastic shortlist in the face of such extraordinary challenges.”

The RIAS was founded in 1916 as the professional body for all chartered architects in Scotland and is the foremost institute in the country dealing with architecture and the built environment.

A champion of architecture and the built environment in Scotland, the RIAS supports the interests of its growing membership, united through its six regional Chapters, to promote the importance of well-designed buildings and places.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.